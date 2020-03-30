safer-at-home order and closed all non-essential businesses, the trio of owners at Doundrins Distilling in Cottage Grove had already decided to close their doors.
But, just a few days later, they were back at it. This time, they were ordering supplies to ramp up production of their newest product. Instead of the brandy and vodka they had been making, bottles of hand sanitizer were now being produced.
“At first, we just wanted to produce some for our local community to help those who needed it,” said Abby Abramovich, one of the business owners. “We only intended to make 30-50 gallons with the supplies we had here.”
In the fight against the spread of COVID-19, hand washing and hand sanitizers are on the front lines of every warning. And with demand soaring, supplies were bound to suffer.
In the middle of March, the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) lifted some rules and waived permit requirements, thus allowing distilleries to start producing hand sanitizer through June 30.
“Once the federal regulations were changed and approved of us making hand sanitizer, we decided to make some,” Abramovich said.
She said it’s not difficult to make, but many of the materials are from different suppliers, so part of the challenge has been getting it all ordered to arrive at the right time. This includes bottles, caps, labels and the three ingredients used to make the sanitizer itself.
“Our first Facebook post about the hand sanitizer was at 9 at night, and within three hours, I had requests for 5,000 bottles,” she said.
Orders flooded in from hospitals, retail businesses like grocery stores and hardware stores, truck drivers, construction companies, large-scale essential businesses, and police, fire and EMS agencies.
“It’s pretty labor intensive, because we’re not set up for mass production. Every bottle is filled, labeled and capped by hand,” Abramovich said. “We haven’t had any problem finding people to work, with all the layoffs going on.”
She said Doundrins Distilling won’t stop their new venture anytime soon.
“As long as there’s a demand out there, and the law allows it, we’re prepared to keep going,” Abramovich said. “Whether that means six months or one month, we’re ready.”
