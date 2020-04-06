Gov. Tony Evers, in the absence of legislative action, signed an executive order Monday, April 6, suspending in-person voting for the April 7 spring election, moving in-person voting to June 9.
The order also directs the Legislature to meet in special session Tuesday, April 7, to address the election date. If the Legislature does not enact legislation to change the new election date, in-person voting will occur June 9.
“Today, I signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow’s election," Evers said."Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem. I wish it were easy. I have been asking everyone to do their part to help keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and I had hoped that the Legislature would do its part – just as the rest of us are – to help keep people healthy and safe.
“But as municipalities are consolidating polling locations, and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today.”
All ballots already cast in the 2020 spring election will remain valid and will be tallied in conjunction with the new in-person voting date.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) quickly responded to the governor's actions.
“We are immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court," they said in a joint statement.
“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach.
“This is another last-minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7 election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Gov. Evers doesn’t either.”
