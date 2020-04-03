The governor’s safer-at-home order appears to be taking root with most people, as local police report fewer people on the roads and fewer incidents.
“We're also trying to minimize unnecessary contacts to keep our work force healthy,” Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said. “I've asked our officers to spend less time on traffic and spend more time on residential, business and park patrols.”
With many stores and other businesses closed, police are keeping a closer eye on the buildings that could lend themselves to burglars or vandals.
Fewer people out and about means fewer traffic stops, fewer shoplifters and fewer complaints in general.
McFarland Police Chief Craig Sherven reports a similar situation in the village.
The decline in the number of police calls the past weeks has been noticeable.
With fewer people traveling to work, school and other locations, the number of traffic stops and arrests has decreased. The same holds true for complaints of shoplifting calls, worthless checks and other similar calls.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber agreed with his counterparts.
“There are less calls for service with people mostly staying at home,” he said.
Concerns that people staying home in constant contact with family members could mean an increase in family disputes has not shown to be the case.
“So far, we have not seen a spike in domestic disturbances,” Ostrenga said.
“There is always a concern regarding domestic disturbance calls,” Layber added. “At this point, we have not seen a large increase in these type of calls due to more people being at home for longer hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.