NewBridge Madison works with thousands of older adults in Madison and Monona. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the offices are closed, and most programs are suspended, but staff are working from home to make sure older adults are taken care of.
NewBridge is providing the following services to residents 60 andolder in Madison and Monona:
Case management: Social workers are available at 512-0000 and by email at Info@NewBridgeMadison.org to help older adults and connect them to resources.
Food bridge delivery: Volunteers are delivering groceries from The River Food Pantry to the older adult’s door.
Necessities from NewBridge emergency kit delivery: Volunteers are delivering kits to the older adult’s door.
Staff are taking monetary and supply donations: thermometers, shampoo, household cleaning products, toilet paper, soap, laundry PODS, mouthwash, garbage bags, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, dish soap, pet food, cat litter, Lysol spray, Depends, baby wipes and “flushable” wipes. Donations will be accepted online and from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at NewBridge West office at 5724 Raymond Road, Madison.
Connect with NewBridge Madison on its website, Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.