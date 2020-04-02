WPS Health Solutions has 93 percent of its more than 4,000 employees and contractors working from home to meet the demands of the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WPS is an essential business under the various state stay-at-home orders. The company provides infrastructure support to the nation’s health care system.
WPS has reduced risk by transitioning employees to remote work at their homes and instituting enhanced cleaning protocols. The number of employees working from home has increased significantly since March 11 when the company escalated proactive steps to protect the safety and health of its workforce; at that time, 38 percent of the workforce was remote. All WPS lines of business remain open and continue with normal operations.
WPS has major facilities in four states and remote workers in 18 states. The company administers Medicare benefits for millions of seniors, and processes payments for millions of active military service members and their families and veterans. This in addition to providing health insurance for thousands of families and individuals in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida.
Fewer than 270 workers remain at WPS facilities in four states— including mail sorting and scanning, call center and printing operations. These employees are following physical-distancing guidelines and monitoring their own health before reporting to work as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
