The April 7 spring election and presidential preference primary in Wisconsin will continue as scheduled.
The Wisconsin Election Commission strongly recommends that anyone planning to vote should request to have an absentee ballot mailed to them as soon as possible.
Residents must be registered to vote to request an absentee ballot.
The deadline to register by mail to vote has passed.
The deadline to register online to vote has been extended by federal court order until Monday, March 30.
Voters who need to register may also do so in person at their municipal clerk's office until the Friday before the election and on election day at the polling place.
Voters should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible for April 7. The deadline is April 2.
Request your absentee ballot online at https://myvote.wi.gov.
