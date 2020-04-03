Fitness classes may be postponed and gyms may be closed, but the sidewalks and parks are still open.
Officials with the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department said there’s no better way to social distance you or your family than going for a walk around the neighborhood, following along to a workout video, lifting weights or using your at-home gym and getting rewarded for it.
Residents and non-residents alike are invited to join the department for an unprecedented race during unprecedented times – the NOvid-19 Virtual 50K Challenge.
Brooke Franseen, recreation supervisor, came up with idea shortly after she started working from home.
“The first two days working from home I would sleep in, roll out of bed and start working,” she said. “On the second day, I looked at my Fitbit and I had 400 steps at 4 p.m. and knew something needed to change. I started thinking about everyone else who started working at home, who most likely did what I did, and wanted to create an activity that held everyone accountable for getting some type of activity in.”
A virtual challenge is a challenge that can be accomplished from any location and any workout you choose. You can run, walk, jog, follow a workout video, lift weights in your basement, etc.
The goal is simple: Complete 31 miles (50 kilometers) or its equivalent in other activities by Monday, May 4.
It’s not Franseen’s first virtual challenge.
“In the past, I ran a 100-mile challenge over three months, so I altered that challenge to fit into the safer-at-home order for people to get exercise while at home,” she said. “I now wake up at my normal time as if I would for work, go straight to my treadmill, get 4,000 steps in before 7 a.m., shower, make breakfast and get to work. It makes for a great work day at home.”
All ages are welcome to participate.
“I wanted to make this activity inclusive to anyone and everyone,” Franseen said. “The NOvid-19 50K Challenge not only includes runners and walkers, but also includes those who follow workout videos, lift, go for walks around the neighborhood, play with their kids – any type of activity.”
The registration and log form can be found at www.bit.ly/NOVID-1950K.
For those who choose an exercise other than running, they can keep track of the time they spend exercising.
Minutes are logged in 15-minute increments with each increment equal to 0.75 miles.
Submit your completed log to bfranseen@village.cottage-grove.wi.us or mail to 210 Progress Dr. Suite #2 Cottage Grove, WI 53527 by May 8.
Successful participants will receive a NOvid-19 medal.
Shipping is available for an additional $7 at registration for those who are unable to pick up the medal in Cottage Grove. If registering for more than one person, you only pay one $7 shipping charge.
“I’m expecting over 100 participants and not only Cottage Grove residents,” Franseen said. “I made this challenge available to those outside of Cottage Grove by offering a shipping option. Within 24 hours, we have participants from Maryland, Minnesota and Ohio with ages 4 and up. We will defeat NOvid-19 by being in this together.”
Direct questions to bfranseen@village.cottage-grove.wi.us.
