The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department will continue to plan for its summer programs even after village officials shut down all programs for April. The situation will be re-evaluated before May 1.
In the meantime, parks and rec officials encourage people to sign up for programs that begin after April 30.
Officials will change those programs online to a waitlist only registration option. This means people can put their child on the waitlist for the program and it will not charge them for the program during registration. This will give residents priority registration (within program maximum participants) and allows officials to communicate with families that are interested in the program.
Residents will be charged the registration fees at a later time if the program happens. It is important to go through the registration process and be added to the wait list. There is a wish list option that just adds it to a list of programs residents are interested in. The “wish list” option will not put people on the waiting list.
Anyone registered for a program that runs before April 30 will be issued a refund.
Parks and rec trails are open; however, officials encourage anyone using them to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
