Due to the public health emergency related to COVID-19, the city of Monona will combine all polling locations on election day. All Monona voters wishing to cast a ballot Tuesday, April 7, can do so at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road.
The city of Monona is encouraging all voters to be aware of the following for election day:
– Social distancing will be enforced. Tape will be marked on the floor in 6-foot increments designating where voters should stand.
– There will be a limited number of voters allowed inside the polling place at once, so voters should be prepared to wait.
– Voters are encouraged to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen. Pens will also be available for single voter use.
– Poll workers will be sanitizing voting equipment frequently.
– Voters must maintain social distance and not congregate at the polls.
– Voters should remember to bring a photo ID.
– Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll workers
– “I Voted” stickers will not be distributed at this election, per direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
