Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, in response to Wisconsin Department of Health Services safer-at-home order, the city of Monona will modify certain services and limit access to city facilities to protect the health of city employees and the public.
“We ask that every resident, business owner and visitor to Monona take the safer-at-home order and social distancing guidelines seriously,” Mayor Mary O’ Connor said. “We are working diligently to continue to provide essential city services, while protecting everyone’s health and safety. Please keep an eye on your neighborhoods and friends during this challenging time.”
The following modifications will be in place until April 24 or until the order is revoked or superseded:
– All police, fire and ambulance services will continue, and the city’s 911 dispatch center remains open. However, the police and fire departments are closed to all outside visitors. Residents should call 222-0463 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.
– The April 7 election is proceeding as scheduled. City Hall remains open for in-person absentee voting and voter registration only. Voters can still enter the building to vote absentee or register to vote until 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, but must maintain proper social distancing (6 feet) while in the building. All voters who are able to request an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov are strongly encouraged to do so, to reduce the number of individuals within the building.
– City Hall maintains business hours by phone at 222-2525, but all other in-person services will be unavailable, including pet licenses, permits, bus passes, walk-in utility payments, and municipal court payments and functions.
– Visit www.mymonona.com for information on how to contact city staff regarding questions about city services, such as those listed above and others. Response times to your questions and inquiries may be impacted by staff members responding to essential service requests during this time.
– Residents with utility payments should put them in the box outside dropbox in the city hall parking lot rather than entering the building lobby.
– Building inspection personnel will not maintain in-person office hours. Reach them by phone or email. Building inspections in residences will only be done on a case-by-case basis, if it can be conducted with proper social distancing protocol.
– The city is following an emergency order regarding suspension of certain Public Service Commission administrative rules for water and sewer utilities. This includes waiving payment and late fees during this order, temporarily suspending utility disconnections other than those needed for safety reasons and providing a budget payment plan to customers on a case-by-case basis. Questions should be directed to 222-2525.
– City parks remain open with limitations. All playgrounds, shelters, restrooms, concession stands, tennis courts and the skate park are closed. Park users must maintain social distance and not engage in contact sports like basketball, football and soccer.
– The dog park remains open, but users must maintain social distance. If demand for the park is high and social distancing is not possible, the park may be closed.
– Trash and recycling collection, brush collection and leaf collection will continue as scheduled, subject to change by contractors if necessary. The yard waste dropoff site will open Saturday, March 27. City staff urges residents to continue to practice proper social distancing even when working in their yards.
– The library, senior center, parks and recreation, community center, and afterschool program remain closed. Individuals with library books are asked to hold onto them until it is safe for the library to reopen.
– Residents are encouraged to continue to respond to the 2020 Census forms that are currently being distributed via the U.S. Postal Service. Note that although you may not be able to select Monona as your municipality, your information is properly credited to Monona, not Madison. Your unique Census ID is assigned to your residence and identifies you as a Monona resident.
