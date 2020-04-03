Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County has selected Dane Buy Local to administer Dane County’s newly created Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program.
A resolution recognizing this agreement between Dane County and Dane Buy Local was adopted by the Dane County Board on Thursday, April 2.
“Dane County has always valued and supported small businesses and their impact on our community,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “In the last three weeks, we’ve seen the enormous toll of the pandemic on their business and livelihood. If the county can provide even a little relief in this time, we need to do it.”
Funds will be used to support Dane County small businesses experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By creating this grant program, Dane County and Dane Buy Local hope to help local businesses survive the COIVD-19 public health crisis, which has caused many to temporarily close their doors.
“Small businesses have taken a severe hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure Dane County does its part to help our local businesses survive during this challenging time,” Parisi said. “Through this grant program, businesses will be able to apply for funding to help stay afloat and retain employees. We encourage small business owners throughout our community to apply.”
A total of $250,000 will be available through this grant program to support Dane County small businesses with employee retention and to mitigate losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county will use funds in an existing business development loan for this purpose. Dane Buy Local will work with community organizations, including Latino Chamber of Commerce, Madison’s Black Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to identify local business to receive the grants.
The minimum grant amount will be $1,000, and the maximum grant will be $50,000.
Applications will be accepted through June 15.
“Dane Buy Local is proud to partner with Dane County on behalf of the county’s local small business community,” said Colin Murray, executive director of Dane Buy Local. “This program demonstrates Dane County’s commitment to local small business, and it recognizes the impact small business has in creating a vibrant community and economy. It’s our joint goal to be an integral part of the effort and process to get these businesses back to business as soon as it’s possible. This grant program is certainly a step in the right direction.”
Dane Buy Local will have information about the grant program on its website www.danebuylocal.com.
If business owners have questions about the grant program, they can call 712-3440 or email colin@danebuylocal.com.
