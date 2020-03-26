Town of Cottage Grove officials are preparing for a huge number of absentee ballot requests, many of which may be made at the last minute.
Because Thursday, April 2, is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail for the April 7 presidential primary and spring election, officials at the town clerk's office will not offer in-person early voting after 12:30 p.m. that day as originally planned. This will allow time to process any requests for ballots by mail and get them to the post office in time for mailing.
In person early voting will still be offered from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays until then, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all voters are strongly encouraged to request an absentee ballot by mail by visiting myvote.wi.gov.
Officials are also reminding those who vote with an absentee ballot to sign and date the return envelope.
A witness to the voting must also sign the envelope.
Town Clerk Kim Banigan said her office is starting to get some ballots without these, which makes more work for them in tracking the voter down again, and could result in not being able to count the ballot if they cannot resolve it before election day.
