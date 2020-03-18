A declaration of a local state of emergency was approved by the Cottage Grove Village Board on Monday, March 16.
The order will be in effect for 60 days and is subject to an extension if authorized by the village board.
The resolution approved by the board gives joint authority to the Village President John Williams and Village Administrator Matt Giese to implement necessary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The intent behind the resolution is for local officials to take necessary action in a fluid situation that may not otherwise allow for the full board or other officials to gather, discuss and vote on necessary action.
In making any decisions, Williams and Giese will consult with Police Lt. Matt Wagner, who is the village’s emergency government director, and legal counsel.
A line of succession was also declared in case Williams and Giese would become incapacitated. Those next in line to make decisions would be the police chief, police lieutenant and director of public works. Following that, the village board would have to gather and serve in this capacity.
