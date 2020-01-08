Many local municipalities and schools boards will see competitive races in the April 7 election.
The following candidates have filed paperwork to be on the ballot.
Monona
Four candidates are seeking three spots on the Monona City Council. Each will be for a two-year term.
Candidates are incumbents Jennifer Kuhr and Molly Grupe, and newcomers Christopher Henderson and Kristie Schilling.
Incumbent Andrew Kitslaar is not seeking another term.
Incumbent Michael Finley is seeking re-election to a four-year term as municipal judge.
Cottage Grove
Three candidates have filed for three positions on the Cottage Grove Village Board. Each will serve a two-year term. Candidates are incumbents Melissa Ratcliff and Troy Allen, and newcomer Paul VanderVelde.
Incumbent Trustee Jon Russell is not running for the board; rather, he will be one of two candidates seeking the four year term as municipal judge. Incumbent Judge Mark Hepfinger will also be on the ballot.
McFarland
Four candidates will seek three spots on the McFarland Village Board. They are Justin Rupert, Alyssa Charlesworth, Carolyn Clow and Michael Flaherty. Each spot is a two-year term. Incumbents Jerry Adrian, Dan Kolk and Mary Pat Lytle are not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Randi Othrow will run unopposed for another four-year term as municipal judge.
Town of Blooming Grove
Incumbent Supervisors Dan Larson and Jeff Teuscher are unopposed for a pair of two-year terms on the town board.
Town of Cottage Grove
Incumbent Supervisors Kristi Williams and Mike DuPlayee are unopposed for a pair of two-year terms on the town board.
Town of Dunn
No local elections are scheduled in 2020.
Town of Pleasant Springs
Jay Damkoehlers and Janiece Bolender are unopposed for a pair of two-year terms on the town board.
McFarland School Board
Craig Howery is running unopposed for a three-year term. Incumbent Tom Mooney did not seek re-election.
Monona Grove School Board
The filing deadline has been extended until 5 p.m. Friday after incumbent Dean Bowles filed a declaration of non-candidacy.
Candidates are incumbents Susan Fox, Monona, and Loreen Gage, Cottage Grove, and newcomer Chris Bondurant, Monona.
The top two vote-getters will serve three-year terms, and the third-place candidate will serve one year.
Dane County Board
Blaire Adkins, Madison, is unopposed for the District 16 seat, as incumbent Jamie Kuhn is not running.
Sarah Smith, Monona, is running unopposed for the District 24 seat. Incumbent Tanya Buckingham is not seeking another term.
Supervisors Patrick Miles, McFarland, and Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove, are unopposed for their seats representing Districts 34 and 36, respectively.
All positions are two-year terms.
Supreme Court
Incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, North Prairie, will face challenges by Ed Fallone, Milwaukee, and Jill J. Karofsky, Madison, for a 10-year term.
Court of Appeals, District 4
Incumbent Judge Rachel A. Graham is unopposed for a six-year term.
Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 7
Incumbent Judge William E. Hanrahan is unopposed for a six-year term.
