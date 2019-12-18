After opening the season with a pair of wins, the Poynette boys basketball team hit its first rough patch of the season last week. The Pumas dropped a pair of non-conference games.
On Dec. 9, Poynette was unable to overcome a slow start in a 54-42 loss to host Westfield.
The Pumas also had a tough first half against visiting Belleville last Saturday, which resulted in a 76-58 non-conference loss.
Poynette is now 2-2 overall.
The Pumas will be back on the court this Saturday. They will host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol Conference crossover game at 7:30 p.m.
Westfield 54
Poynette 42
Poynette managed just 15 points in the first half and was unable to recover.
The Pumas also played great defense in the first half, but trailed 23-15 at halftime.
Both teams picked up the pace in the second half. They combined for 58 points.
Westfield outscored the Pumas 31-27 in the second half.
Nik Feller was the only Poynette player to score in double figures. He finished the night with 14 points.
Noah Stark had nine points for the Pumas, while Jaden McCormick added eight.
Derek Drew led Westfield with 14 points, while Weston Hoffa chipped in 13.
Belleville 76
Poynette 58
Saturday’s game came down to the first half, which Belleville dominated.
Belleville controlled the tempo on both ends of the court in the first half and led 44-20 at halftime.
Poynette played much better in the second half. The Pumas outscored Belleville 38-32 in the second half.
Feller paced the Pumas with 19 points, while Kelby Petersen finished with 11. McCormick and Colby Savich both registered eight points.
Royce Clark led the way for Belleville with 21 points, while Kody Fehey and Trevor Syse added 15 and 12, respectively.
