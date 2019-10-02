The Portage-Poynette boys soccer team played two very different games last week.
On Sept. 24, the host United were shut out by Baraboo 7-0.
The loss dropped Portage-Poynette to 0-3 in the Badger North Conference.
The United turned things around in a big way on Sept. 26, as they blasted host Adams-Friendship 8-0.
The split left Portage-Poynette with a 6-7-1 overall record.
The United have three games remaining on their regulars-season schedule. They will host Waunakee at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, travel to Reedsburg for a 4 p.m. game on Oct. 15 and entertain DeForest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Baraboo 7
United 0
The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored the first Baraboo goal 5 minutes, 23 seconds into the contest.
Johan Lopez and Ronaldo Lopez added goals before the first half came to an end.
Ronaldo and Johan Lopez also scored the first two goals of the second half.
Fernandez-Hydzik tallied his second goal of the game in the second half, while Keaton Thomte closed out the scoring.
United goalie Garrett Lynch finished with 15 saves.
United 8
Adams-Friendship 0
The United controlled the non-conference game from the start with five first-half goals.
John Willis opened the scoring with a goal 7:17 into the game. Emmett Brockley had the assist.
Mitchell Butson followed with a goal at the 15:36 mark. Hunter Collins earned the assist.
Dakota Potter then had back-to-back goals for Portage-Poynette. Butson assisted on the first goal, while Jack Zander had the assist on the second.
Gabe Tobin closed out the scoring in the first half. Collins had his second assist.
Collins, Tyler Milewski and Nelson Lu each had a goal in the second half. Lu and Milewski both had an assist in the final half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.