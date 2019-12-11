The Poynette boys basketball team is off to a good start this season. The Pumas earned their second victory of the season last Friday.
In their home debut, the Pumas scored a 61-55 non-conference victory over visiting River Valley.
Poynette is off to a 2-0 start this season.
A strong start helped pace the Pumas to the victory.
Poynette controlled the tempo in the first half and led 39-28 at halftime.
River Valley turned things around in the second half, but the Pumas were able to hold on for the win.
The Blackhawks outscored the Pumas 27-22 in the second half.
Nik Feller was the only Poynette player to score in double figures. He finished with 17 points.
Vincent Ciano (six), Jaden McCormick (seven), Brayden O’Connor (six), Noah Stark (five), Kelby Petersen (nine), Jake Buss (two), Parker Walstad (seven) and Connor Petersen (two) also scored for the Pumas.
River Valley’s Josh Maier led all scorers with 20 points, while teammate Joe Ryan finished with 11.
The Pumas will be back on the court Saturday. They will host Belleville at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.