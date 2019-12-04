The Poynette boys basketball team sprinted into the 2019-2020 season with a 65-60 non-conference victory over host Baraboo on Nov. 26.
“I thought for the first game overall, we played well,” Puma coach Cody Odegaard said. “We had multiple guys step up in key times during the game. Being able to have a good foundation of guys coming back really helps transition from one year to another.”
After dropping three straight season openers, the Pumas have now won two straight.
The first half was a tight battle and Poynette clung to a slim 33-29 lead at halftime.
“We crashed the offensive glass hard and got ourselves multiple second chance opportunities,” Odegaard said. “We had great looks at the basket that didn’t fall, but that will happen in November.”
The Pumas stepped it up on defense in the second half. They outscored the Thunderbirds 32-21 in the second half.
“We have areas to improve on, but this group is willing to work towards fixing those areas,” Odegaard said.
Nik Feller paced the Pumas with 16 points, while Kelby Petersen chipped in 15. Brayden O’Connor and Vincent Ciano contributed eight and seven points, respectively.
Peterson led Poynette with 10 rebounds, while Feller and Jake Buss added eight and five, respectively.
O’Conner had a team-high five assists, while Conner Peterson finished with four.
Baraboo’s Calvin Peterson led all scorers with 31 points.
The Pumas will make their home debut this Friday. They will host River Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette will play in a non-conference game in Westfield at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.
