The Poynette prep volleyball team had a very busy start to the season last week. The Pumas played nine matches over three days.
The Lady Pumas kicked off the 2019 season on Aug. 29 with a Capitol North matchup with host Columbus. The Cardinals outlasted Poynette 3-2.
Last Friday, the Pumas went 3-0 during the quadrangular they hosted.
Poynette closed out the week by going 2-3 and placing fourth at the Belleville Invite last Saturday.
The Lady Pumas will play at Lodi at 6:45 p.m. tonight. They will take part in the Dodgeland Invite at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Columbus 3
Poynette 2
After dropping the first two games of the night, the Pumas rallied to force decisive fifth game.
The Cardinals opened with a 25-22 win in the first game and was headed toward a sweep after taking the second game 25-12.
Poynette started its comeback with a 25-15 showing in Game 3.
The Pumas tied the match up with a 25-21 victory in the fourth game.
Columbus thwarted Poynette’s comeback with a 15-9 win in Game 5.
Molly Anderson led the Pumas with eight kills, while Leah Hutchinson and Shelby Reeder chipped in six each. Hutchinson added a team-high three blocks.
Jessica Bruchs paced the offense with 24assists, while Olivia Radewan led the defense with 23 digs.
Casey Fountain and Radewan both had three service aces.
Puma Quad
The Lady Pumas claimed 2-0 victories over Westfield, Montello and Westfield to come out on top at the quadrangular.
Poynette opened the day with a 28-26, 25-22 win over Montello.
Fountain had six kills in the opening match, while Anderson and Hutchinson had five apiece. Bruchs finished with 19 assists, while Radewan contributed 12 digs.
The Lady Pumas defeated Westfield 25-21, 25-16 in the second round behind 17 assists by Bruchs. She also had five service aces.
Peyton Kingsland and Anderson combined for 10 kills against Westfield, while Radewan and Kingsland both had five digs.
The Pumas closed the day with a 25-19, 25-16 triumph over Johnson Creek.
Anderson registered a team-best eight kills, while Hutchinson finished with five. Bruchs helped the cause with 16 assists.
Radewan paced the defense with five digs.
Belleville Invite
A strong showing in pool play helped the Lady Pumas come away with fourth place last Saturday.
Poynette got going with a 25-19, 26-24 victory over Deerfield.
Bruchs opened the day with 20 assists, while Radewan had 14digs. Hutchinson recorded eight kills, while Fountain added seven.
The Lady Pumas kept the momentum going with a 25-14, 25-19 victory over Madison West.
Poynette was led by Hutchinson (seven kills), Fountain (five kills), Bruchs (21 assists) and Kingsland (eight digs) in the win over West.
In the final match of pool play, Belleville knocked off the Pumas 25-17, 25-17.
Bruchs had 12 assists in the loss, while Radewan chipped in 11 digs. Anderson and Hutchinson both finished with six kills.
In the semifinals, Dodgeville outlasted the Pumas 25-14, 19-25, 15-9.
Fountain had six kills against Dodgeville, while Kingsland finished with five. Emma Ramack came away with 18 assists, while Radewan came through with 10 digs.
In the third-place match, Belleville downed the Lady Pumas 25-8, 25-23.
Romack had eight assists in the final match, while Radewan contributed five digs. Anderson and Kingsland both recorded three kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.