The Poynette boys basketball team was unable to break out of its funk in its lone game last week. The Pumas suffered their fifth straight loss.
Host Columbus sprinted past the Pumas for a 60-33 Capitol North Conference victory.
The loss dropped Poynette to 6-13 overall and 1-6 in the Capitol North.
Columbus is tied with Lake Mills for the conference lead with a 6-1 mark.
The Pumas’ offense was never able to get on track against the Cardinals. They were held under 18 points in both halves.
Poynette was able to stay in the game in the first half and only trailed 22-16 at halftime.
The Cardinals blew the game open in the second half with a 38-17 surge.
Nik Feller led the Pumas with 19 points, while Jaden McCormick (six), Tyler Milewski (two), Vinny Ciano (three), Jake Buss (two) and Parker Walstad (one) also contributed points.
Ben Elmer poured in 22 points for Columbus,
