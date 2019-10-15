The Poynette prep football team was unable to end its losing streak last Friday.
In their final home game of the season, the Pumas fell 35-7 to visiting Lakeside Lutheran.
With its sixth straight loss, Poynette fell to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the Capitol north Conference.
The Pumas were never able to get on track offensively. They finished with just 166 yards of offense, while the Warriors finished with 328.
Lakeside Lutheran opened its scoring in the first quarter. Micah Cody had a 13-yard touchdown run.
Warrior quarterback came up with two big play on both sides of the ball midway through the second quarter. The first big play was a 19-yard touchdown run.
Then on Poynette’s first play of the ensuing drive, Davis grabbed an interception and raced 22 yards into the end zone.
Lakeside’s lead grew to 28-0 with a late second quarter touchdown pass by Davis. He hooked up with Brendan McKenna for a 50-yard scoring strike with under two minutes to play in the first half.
The Warriors invoked a running clock after 3-yard touchdown run by Logan Papel early in the second half.
Poynette avoided the shutout with a 4-yard touchdown run by Brayden O’Connor at the start of the fourth quarter. Ahren Schoeckert added the extra-point kick.
O’Connor led the Pumas offense with 63 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Puma quarterback Jackson Elsing, who returned after missing several games with a leg injury, finished the game 7-of-23 passing for 91 yards.
Poynette’s Colby Savich had five catches for 49 yards.
Parker Walstad led Poynette’s defense with eight tackles, while Jimmy Heath finished with seven. Austin Falk had six stops.
Lakeside Lutheran had Nathan Chesterman (73 yards), Cody (58) and Papel (54) all rush for over 50 yards in the win.
Davis finished the game 4-of-5 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown.
The Pumas will close out the regular season this Friday with a Capitol North finale at Columbus at 7 p.m.
