The Poynette prep wrestling team has had its fair share of talented wrestlers over the years, but one thing has eluded the Pumas. They have never had a state champion.
Poynette nearly claimed a title in 2008, when 189-pound Aaron Rice fell 5-1 in overtime to Lancaster’s Tyler Landon in the state title match.
This past Saturday, the Pumas had their first state finalist since Rice and sophomore 120-pound Cash Stewart made it a historic night. Stewart become the first ever Poynette state champion.
“It is amazing because of all the work that kid has put in,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “He is a great kid and it is a great that he is the one who did this.”
The title would not come easily, as Stewart won 4-3 in a tiebreaker over Boyceville’s Josiah Berg (36-5).
“It was an amazing match,” Stewart said. “I had to fight for every point because that kid was really good. It feels great to be the first state champion from Poynette. It is such a gift to be able to wrestle at this level.”
After a scoreless first period, Stewart got on the scoreboard first with an escape eight seconds in. But, Berg answered with a takedown at the 1:13 mark to take the lead.
Berg extended his lead to 3-1 with an escape with 55 seconds remaining in the third period. Stewart tied the match at three and sent the match into overtime after throwing Berg for a takedown with three seconds remaining.
“I was looking for a shot, but he did a great job defending,” Stewart said. “So, I had to go with a different approach and got it done.”
After a scoreless overtime, they wrestled two 30-second tiebreaker periods.
Stewart rode out Berg in the first 30 seconds. He then got an escape with 19 seconds remaining and held off a late takedown attempt by Berg to win.
“We have practiced getting away in that situation a lot,” Stewart said. “I knew if I kept pushing the pace, good things would happen.”
Stewart started his run to the title by pinning St. Croix Falls’ Mason Will (39-11) in 5:49 in the quarterfinals Friday morning.
In the semifinals against Weyauwega-Fremont’s Carter Greening (44-3), Stewart trailed late but recorded a pin in 4:43.
“My goal coming in was to win a state title, but I focused on one match at a time,” Stewart said. “I worked hard to get to this point and I was not going to let up.”
Stewart, who was fourth last season, finished the season 44-1. He is 83-4 in his first two seasons with the Pumas.
“He really stepped up his game from last season and it showed,” Leu said. “He was ready for this.”
Stewart was joined at the state tournament by freshmen teammates James Amacher (126) and Gunnar Hamre (138).
Hamre worked his way onto the medal podium after finishing in fourth place.
“I thought I wrestled pretty good,” Hamre said. “There were a couple of things I need to improve on, but I’m happy with how things went. It was fun.”
Hamre started the tournament with a fall in 5:58 against Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove in the quarterfinals.
With a berth to the finals on the line Friday, Hamre dropped a 10-4 decision to Coleman’s Karson Casper.
“Making the semifinals was awesome,” Hamre said.
Hamre bounced back in the consolation semifinals. He pinned Bonduel’s Max Sokolski in 4:29. In the third-place match, Hamre was tripped up by De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski 9-4. Brosinski scored a takedown in all three periods.
Hamre finished his first high school season 44-3.
“It is great for a freshman to come in and take fourth place at state,” Leu said. “Cash was in the same spot last year, so hopefully he can take the next step next season.”
Amacher had his tournament run end after one match. He lost 11-4 to Shell Lake’s Tyler Schunck last Thursday.
Amacher finished his freshman season with a 30-9 record.
“James is a very good wrestler, but until state he was not ranked all season,” Leu said. “I think he showed that he deserved to be here.”
In the unofficial Division 3 team standings, Poynette finished in eighth place with 38 points. Stratford led all teams with 96 points, while Cadott was second with 84.
“We had six sectional and three state qualifiers and all were underclassmen, so we have a bright future ahead of us,” Leu said.
