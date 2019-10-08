The Poynette prep volleyball team faced a tough challenge in its lone match last week. The Pumas traveled to Capitol North-leading Lakeside Lutheran on Oct. 1.
The Warriors remained undefeated in conference play with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Pumas.
Poynette is now 0-7 in the Capitol North, while the Lady Warriors lead the standings with a 7-0 mark.
Lakeside Lutheran set the tempo for the night right away. The Warriors sprinted to a 25-13 win in the first game.
The Lady Pumas pushed the Warriors in the second game, but fell 25-18.
The Lady Warriors closed out the night with a dominate 25-7 victory in Game 3.
Casey Fountain paced Poynette’s offense with four kills, while Jessica Bruchs finished with eight assists.
Olivia Radewan led the Pumas’ defense with 12 digs.
Ella Collins led Lakeside Lutheran with 15 kills, while Payton Kuepers added 10.
Karli Johnson had five service aces for the Warriors, Kylee Gnabasik and Kuepers both had 11 digs. Johnson also led the team with 32 assists.
The Lady Pumas will be at the Necedah Invite at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
(0) comments
