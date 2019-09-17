With the building the new Poynette elementary school, the village and school district have began discussing a traffic study for the Main and North Street intersection at their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.
According to a memo from Village Administrator Martin Shanks, District Administrator Matt Shappell has approached the village about safety concerns at this unregulated intersection and how this may be an issue for the new school and increased foot traffic in the area.
Members of the village, including Shanks, Police Chief Eric Fisher, and Director of Public Works Scott Gorman have began having discussions about this intersection several months ago.Because North and Main Street fall under Columbia County’s jurisdiction, all modifications to the intersection would need the County Highway Commission’s approval.
Highway Commission Chris Hardy told the village there would need to be a traffic study done that supports the requested modifications to the intersection, according to a memo.
Kory Anderon, village engineer has worked with Poynette to develop a traffic study proposal from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. This proposal would “review the intersection, generate assumptions about future traffic impact from the school, analyze those impacts, determine if any improvements are necessary to the intersection and propose recommendations,” according to a memo.
The study is estimated to take three months to complete and will cost $8,000. Afterwards, if changes are recommended, the proposal will go to the County Highway Commission for review.
Shanks said in a memo that if improvements are needed with the center 24 feet of the street, the county may provide assistance. However, Poynette will be mostly responsible for the cost of the project.
Vacant Trustee
After former trustee Doug Avery resigned Aug. 31 due to selling his home and leaving Poynette, the village is looking for a new trustee to fill his place.
The Village Board voted to appoint a new trustee by vote, which involves applicants to present a written letter of interest and appear before the board for an interview. Applicants must receive four votes to be appointed to the board.
The position is currently being advertised on the Village of Poynette’s website, Facebook Page and Poynette Press.
In addition to other business at the meeting, the board approved a resolution exempting the Village of Poynette from paying the Columbia County library tax in 2020. According to a letter from the South Central Library System, Poynette would need to appropriate more than $39,995 toward the library in 2020 to be considered for exemption. The village has appropriated more than $120,000 the last three years.
The board has also approved the following:
- Operator’s licence for Natasha L. Prew
- Pay application for West Mill Street and Street Improvement Project
- 2020 Budget kickoff and status report
