The Poynette girls basketball team closed out the 2019-2020 season with one of its best defensive performances of the year.
Unfortunately, Lakeside Lutheran matched the defensive effort and handed the Pumas a 30-24 Capitol North Conference loss on Feb. 20.
“We have struggled to score at times this year,” Poynette co-coach Jon Horsfall said. “Lakeside was tough on defense. We had some open shots but weren’t making them.”
The 30 points was the second-best defensive effort of the season for the Lady Pumas, who were held to a season low themselves.
“I was proud of the way we fought on defense,” Horsfall said. “Our defense has been good all year. We kept our defensive pressure up the entire game against Lakeside.”
The Lady Pumas dropped their final three games of the regular season to finish 8-14.
“It has been a process,” Horsfall said. “We have been trying to figure out our identity. We have had some really good games.”
Poynette went 2-8 in the Capitol North to finish in fifth place behind Lake Mills (9-1), Lodi (7-3), Watertown Luther Prep (7-3) and Lakeside Lutheran (5-5).
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. They both managed just 12 points.
“I was optimistic at halftime because our defense was carrying us,” Horsfall said.
Jessica Bruchs led Poynette with five points in the first half, while Katelyn Chadwick scored three.
Lakeside scored the first five points of the second half to grab momentum.
Puma freshman Hadley Walters tied the game at 17 with 10 minutes, 6 seconds remaining with five unanswered points.
“She has been playing since Christmas and has given us some great energy on the court,” Horsfall said. “She gave us a spark in this game.”
The Warriors answered with back-to-back baskets by Lauren Thiele and Lily Schuetz to go up 22-17. They would lead the rest of the game.
Three free throws by Bruchs cut the deficit to 22-20, but Poynette would get no closer.
The Lady Warriors iced the game with an 8-4 run in the final 2:20. Thiele and Mia Murray both had four points during the spurt.
Bruchs led Poynette with eight points, while Walters finished with five.
Megan Reddeman, Jalynn Morter and Bruchs each grabbed five rebounds. Morter led the Pumas with four assists.
Poynette earned the No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 4 sectional. They received a bye in the regional opener and will host either eighth-seeded Dodgeland or ninth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday.
With a win in the semifinal, the Lady Pumas would host either fourth-seeded Deerfield, fifth-seeded Horicon or 12th-seeded Johnson Creek in the regional final at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
