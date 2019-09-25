The Poynette prep volleyball team remains winless in the Capitol North Conference after falling 3-0 to host Watertown Luther Prep on Sept. 17.
The loss dropped the Lady Pumas to 0-5 in the Capitol North.
The Phoenix looked strong right from the start. They cruised to a 25-13 victory in Game 1.
Luther Prep continued to roll with a 25-14 win in the second game.
The third game of the night was very competitive. The Phoenix slipped past the Pumas 25-21.
Molly Anderson and Casey Fountain led the Lady Pumas with seven kills, while Jessica Bruchs had a team-high nine assists.
Peyton Kingsland led Poynette’s defense with four digs.
Grace Kieselhorst paced the Phoenix with 14 assists and nine kills.
The Lady Pumas will be back on the court this Saturday. They will take part in the Westfield Invite at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 1, Poynette will travel to Lakeside Lutheran for a 6:45 p.m. North match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.