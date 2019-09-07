The Poynette prep football team had its six-game non-conference win streak come to an end on Friday The Pumas offense was shut down in a 20-0 loss to visiting Belleville.
The loss in the home opener dropped Poynette to 2-1 overall.
The Pumas did not have an answer for the Wildcat’s passing attack. Belleville pass for 259 yards and finished with 379 overall.
After rolling offensively in the first two games of the season, Poynette was limited to 195 yards of total offense and was held out of the end zone.
The Pumas defense kept things close in the first quarter with interceptions on the Wildcat’s first two drives.
Poynette missed a 29-yard field goal attempt on its second drive of the contest.
Belleville broke the scoreless tie after an interception midway through the second quarter. Quarterback J Jay Wenger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Grebel.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 14-0 just before halftime after Wenger hit Sean McDermott for a 14-yard scoring strike.
Belleville added a third touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wenger and Grebel hooked up for another scored, this time from 46 yards out.
Wenger finished the game 15-of-27 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Grebel caught six balls for 120 yards and two scores.
Brayden O’Connor led Poynette with 45 yards rushing on 14 carries.
For more on the game check back online and in next week’s Press.
