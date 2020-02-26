As it charges toward the WIAA postseason, the Poynette boys basketball team is trying hard to stop its current losing skid. The Pumas were competitive in both of their Capitol North Conference games last week, but were unable to come away with a victory.
On Feb. 18, visiting Watertown Luther Prep used a second-half surge to down the Pumas 59-49.
Last Friday, Poynette did not have enough fire power to keep up with visiting Lake Mills and fell 76-53.
The Pumas have dropped seven straight games to fall to 6-15 overall.
With the latest two losses, Poynette dropped to 1-8 in the Capitol North.
The Pumas will close out the regular season on Feb. 27. They will play in Lake Mills against Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette is a No. 11 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will play at sixth-seeded Evansville in the opening round at 7 p.m. on March 3. The winner will play at third-seeded Lodi at 7 p.m. on March 6.
Luther Prep 59
Poynette 49
Poynette’s only Capitol North win of the season came against Luther Prep on Jan. 24. The Pumas prevailed 55-46.
The Phoenix flipped the script in their second meeting last meet.
The first half was very competitive, as both teams scored 26 points.
Luther Prep surged past Poynette after outscoring the Pumas 33-23 in the second half.
Kelby Petersen led Poynette with 14 points, while Noah Stark finished with 14. Jake Buss contributed seven points.
Paul Frick erupted for 20 points for the Phoenix, while Nate DeGalley chipped in 19.
Lake Mills 76
Poynette 53
Lake Mills completed the season sweep of the Pumas. The L-Cats also won 85-52 on Jan. 30.
The L-Cats had a big first half. They sprinted out to a 46-26 halftime lead.
Poynette hung with Lake Mills in the second half, but were outscored 30-27.
Petersen paced the Pumas with 13 points, while Nik Feller and Stark added 12 and 10, respectively.
Mike Herrington had 24 points for Lake Mills, while Charlie Bender chipped in 21. Adam Moen finished with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.