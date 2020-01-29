The Poynette prep wrestling team made the most of being at home last Friday. The Pumas went 3-2 during the dual tournament it hosted.
The Pumas welcomed Johnson Creek, Palmyra-Eagle, Delavan-Darien, Waterloo and Watertown Luther Prep to the event.
Poynette suffered a 46-32 loss to Waterloo in the opening round of the tournament.
The Pumas jumped out to a 12-6 lead with pins by 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre and 152-pounder Owen Bahr. Hamre pinned Joe Newton in 16 seconds, while Bahr stuck Dantae Reyna in 1:11.
Waterloo answered with six straight wins to go up 40-12.
Puma 106-pounder Isaiah Gauer ended the run by pinning Christopher Stonestreet in 50 seconds. Aiden Pinheiro (113) then received a forfeit.
Poynette closed the dual with wins by 126-pounder Cash Stewart and 132-pounder James Amacher. Stewart earned a 17-0 technical fall over Jacob Soter, while Amacher downed Jonathan Aguero 8-5.
The Pumas bounced back from the opening loss to defeat Watertown Luther Prep 45-36 in the second round.
Hamre (145) and Bahr (152) again got the Pumas off to a quick start with pins. Hamre stuck Josiah Moore in 28 seconds, while Bahr recorded a fall in 1:18 against Rees Roecker.
Luther Prep came storming back with 36 straight points, thanks to five forfeits.
Poynette closed the dual with six wins to pull out the team victory.
Gauer and Gwen Golueke received forfeits at 106 and 113, respectively, to start the closing run.
Pinheiro (120) followed with a fall in 2:28 against Nate Wendland.
After Stewart received a forfeit at 126, Poynette secured the dual with wins by Amacher (132) and Matthew Bartz (138). Amacher pinned Zair Palacios in 4:43, while Bartz edged Elijah Bartels 10-9.
Poynette had a tough go of things in the third round against Delavan-Darien. The Comets cruised to a 60-15 victory.
Delavan-Darien won the first 10 weight classes to jump out to a 54-0 lead.
The Pumas got consecutive wins by Stewart (126), Amacher (132) and Hamre (138) to account for all 15 of their team points.
Stewart pinned Jacob Greidanus in 3:30, while Amacher stuck Nathan Huff in 1:38. Hamre slipped past Owen Chelminiak 7-6.
Forfeits dominated Poynette’s fourth round match with Palmyra-Eagle. There were only two head-to-head matches.
Palmyra-Eagle jumped out to a 24 lead, but the Pumas scored 48 unanswered points to earn the win.
The dual ended with Poynette getting pins by Bahr (145) and Kyle Attoe (152). Bahr pinned Ben Schuster in 40 seconds, while Attoe earned a fall in 22 seconds against Kenneth Schulz.
The Pumas closed out the night with a 42-36 victory over Johnson Creek.
After falling behind 24-0, Poynette claimed seen straight victories to secure the team win.
After Gauer pinned Matthew Gruss in 1:13, Pinheiro (113) and Golueke (120) both received forfeits.
Stewart (126) followed with a fall in 55 seconds against Dom Raabe, while Amacher (132) pinned Ralph Hombsch in 1:35.
Hamre (138) and Bahr (145) had the final two wins for Poynette. Hamre needed just 37 seconds to pin Caden Heth, while Bahr pinned Dylan Gruss in 1:21.
The Pumas are now off until the Capitol Conference Meet on Feb. 8. Belleville will host the tournament at 9:30 a.m.
