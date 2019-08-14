The Poynette Indians finished the season 14-15 overall. The Indians were 9-7 in the Home Talent Eastern Section and missed the playoffs by one game. Pictured above is the Poynette squad, including the front row of (from left) Jalen Knuteson, Kyle Bestul, Rodney Curtis, Cody Matush and Steve Leiterman and the back row of Ryan Hutchinson, Alex O’Connor, Aaron Krigbaum, Dylan Tomlinson, Anthony Mabrey, Kory Ryan and Davy Tomlinson.