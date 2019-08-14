Despite not making both the Night League and Eastern Section playoffs, the Poynette Indians Home Talent baseball team did a lot of good things during the 2019 season.
“Despite not making the playoffs, I’m proud of the guys this year,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We play in a pretty tough section, and we just barely missed making the playoffs.”
The Indians finished the season 14-15 overall.
“The goals haven’t changed over the years: play hard all the time, play the game the right way, and put a team on the field that the town can be proud of,” Tomlinson said. “The team would like to thank all of our fans for their tremendous support this year. It’s always great to have them at the ball park.”
Poynette placed fifth in the Home Talent Eastern section with a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs by one spot.
Sun Prairie (12-4), Monona (11-5), DeForest (10-6) and Montello (106) claimed the four Eastern Section playoff spots.
The Indians outscored their opponents this season 211-208. They had a team batting average of .301 and earned run average of 6.82, along with a fielding percentage of .959.
Poynette voted Dylan Tomlinson, who drives from Mankato, Minnesota each week, the team’s Most Valuable Player.
“Dylan is arguably one of the best outfielders in the Section,” Davy Tomlinson said about his son. “Defensively he has great speed and he covers a lot of ground in left, and has a great arm. At the plate, he has become a tremendous hitter, and seems to keep getting better every year.”
Dylan Tomlinson batted .409 with 17 RBIs, eight doubles, a triple and a home run. The outfielder did not have an error and recorded three assists.
“He’s come a long ways and worked really hard to get his swing and mindset where it was this summer,” Poynette shortstop Jalen Knuteson said. “Our lineup wouldn’t have been the same without his bat. It’s a remarkable accomplishment considering the trip from Mankato every weekend.”
The Indians also voted Steve Leiterman the team’s Most Improved Player. He batted .379 with 22 runs, 18 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and eight stolen bases.
“Steven continues to work hard every time he’s at the ball park,” Tomlinson said. “He always has a great outlook on things, and he just keeps getting better.”
Aaron Krigbaum led Poynette with 21 RBIs, while Kory Ryan was second with 20.
Leiterman registered a team-high 33 hits, while Krigbaum contributed 32.
Davy Tomlinson came away with a team-best 24 runs, while Leiterman scored 22 times.
Knuteson led the Indians with a .413 batting average, while Dylan Tomlinson hit .409. Knuteson finished seventh in the Eastern Section with a .415 average, while Tomlinson was eighth after hitting .400.
Knuteson also paced Poynette with a .537 on-base percentage, while Dylan Tomlinson had a .474 percentage.
Dylan Tomlinson led the Indians with a .606 slugging percentage and 1.080 OPS. Krigbaum had a .500 slugging percentage, while Knuteson had a .977 OPS.
Davy Tomlinson was hit by pitches a team-best 11 times, while Anthony Mabrey was hit seven times.
Ryan Hutchinson was the Indians’ representative at this year’s Home Talent All-Star game.
As it prepares for next season, Poynette will hold its annual Casino Night fundraiser on Feb. 22.
