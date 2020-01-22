The Poynette girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to snap a two-game losing streak and earn its first Capitol North Conference victory.
The Pumas had their best defensive effort of the season in a 50-37 victory over host Columbus on Jan. 14.
“It feels really good to get our first conference win,” Poynette co-head coach Nathan Morter said. “The girls played really well.”
It was the second time this season the Lady Pumas held an opponent under 40 points.
“Our goal was to hold them to one shot every possession and get the rebound,” Morter said. “We did a really good job on defense and rebounding.”
Thanks to Molly Anderson, the Pumas got off to a great start. She scored the first nine points of the game, with the help of four baskets in the paint.
“We were looking for mismatches in the paint, because we don’t come across many teams that we have a height advantage on,” Morter said. “Molly had a phenomenal start.”
Unfortunately, Poynette would score just nine more points the rest of the first half.
The Lady Pumas had an 11-minute span where they managed just one point. Columbus used the drought to take its first lead, 14-12, of the game.
“We turned the ball over quite a bit during that stretch,” Morter said. “We made some adjustments at halftime to make sure it didn’t happen again in the second half.”
Poynette regained the lead, 15-14, on a three-pointer by Sydney Small with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining.
The Cardinals answered with a trey by Emma Paulson to go up 15-17.
The Lady Pumas closed out the first half with three free throws and led 18-17 at halftime.
Poynette opened the second half with five unanswered points to increase its lead to 23-17.
Columbus came storming back with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 25.
The Pumas regained the lead for good with an 8-0 spurt. Megan Reddeman had four points during the run, which put Poynette up 33-25 with 11:30 remaining.
“We tried to spread them out more in the second half,” Morter said. “We wanted to play faster.”
Poynette’s lead hit double digits, 41-30, after a basket by Olivia Radewan with 4:18 remaining.
The Pumas outscored the Cardinals 9-5 over the final three minutes of the game.
Poynette held a 32-20 advantage in the second half.
Anderson led the Pumas with 15 points. She also grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
Reddeman had a great all-around game with 13 points, four rebounds and a team-high 10 assists. She scored all 13 points in the second half.
“She played great,” Morter said.
Jordan Link paced Columbus with 10 points.
Luther Prep 52
Poynette 39
The Lady Pumas were not able to carry over the momentum into their conference game with visiting Watertown Luther Prep last Friday. The Phoenix pulled away for a 52-39 victory.
The loss dropped the Pumas to 5-8 overall and 1-2 in the Capitol North.
Poynette kept pace with the Phoenix in the first half. Luther Prep held a slim 21-19 lead at halftime.
The Lady Phoenix would pull away in the second half with a 31-20 surge.
Morter was the only Puma to score in double figures. She finished with 17 points.
Anderson led the Lady Pumas with seven rebounds, while Reddeman had three assists.
Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt led all scorers with 25 points.
