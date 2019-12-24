The Poynette girls basketball team had a rough go of things in their lone game last week.
The Lady Pumas were not able to keep up with visiting Wisconsin Heights last Saturday. The Vanguards rolled to a 53-32 Capitol Conference crossover victory.
The loss evened Poynette’s season record at 3-3.
Both teams played great defense in the first half. They combined for just 29 points.
Wisconsin Heights held a slim 15-14 lead at halftime.
Jalyn Morter led the Pumas in the first half with five points, while Megan Reddeman, Katelyn Chadwick and Jessica Bruchs scored three each.
The Vanguards picked up the pace offensively in the second half, while Poynette continued to have trouble.
Wisconsin Heights went on a 38-18 run in the second half.
Bruchs led Poynette in the second half with six points.
The Pumas did not have a player score in double figures. Bruchs led them with nine points.
Morter came away with seven points, while Reddeman finished with five.
The Vanguards’ Ashlee Adler led all scorers with 19 points.
The Lady Pumas will compete in a tournament at Just a Game Field House in Wisconsin Dells this Friday and Saturday. Their opponents and game times were not known as of press time.
