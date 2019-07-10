It was another up-and-down week for the Poynette Indians baseball team. They came away with a split in two Home Talent Eastern Section contests.
The Indians celebrated the Fourth of July with a 13-4 over visiting Cottage Grove. They were propelled to the win by a nine-run eighth inning.
“Coming back with an inning like that after a long delay is pretty impressive, especially with the guys all working for an hour in the heat, trying to get the field ready,” Poynette player-coach Davy Tomlinson said. “I was happy with how the guys put the ball in play and had no strikeouts. Defensively, we continue to be solid, and that is a big deal. No free bases.”
Last Sunday, Poynette dropped a 10-6 Eastern Section decision to host Monona.
“Monona is a very strong hitting team, and they proved it again,” Tomlinson said. “Alex (O’Connor) threw pretty well. He was hitting spots, but they were able to get the barrel on it.
Unfortunately, we were battling from behind the whole game. But, I was happy with how the guys kept battling, and we had a chance at the end.”
The split moved the Indians to 9-8 overall and 6-4 in the Eastern Section. They are in third place in the section behind Sun Prairie (9-1) and Monona (6-3).
Poynette will continue Night League play tonight with a 7 p.m. home game against Columbus. The Indians are 1-4 in Night League action.
On Saturday, the Indians will play an Eastern Section game at Sun Prairie at 1 p.m. Then on Sunday, they will play at Rio at 3:30 p.m.
Poynette 13
Cottage Grove 4
Last season, Poynette and Cottage Grove tied for the fourth and final spot in the Eastern Section playoffs. The Firemen won a tiebreaker and played in the playoffs.
The Indians would get revenge thanks to the nine-run eighth inning.
The game started with both teams scoring a run in the first inning. Anthony Mabrey had a double for the Indians and scored on a single by Aaron Krigbaum.
Poynette garnered runs in the second and third frames to go up 3-1. Dylan Tomlinson scored on a balk in the second inning, while Steve Leiterman had a run-scoring single in the third.
Cottage Grove took its second lead of the game with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning.
The Indians tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Davy Tomlinson.
The game remained tied until Poynette exploded for the nine runs in the eighth. There was a 90-minute rain delay after the first two batters of the inning.
Kory Ryan opened the scoring in the eighth with a run-scoring single. After Leiterman and O’Connor each drove in a run, Cody Matush delivered a two-run double.
Jalen Knuteson and Mabrey each plated a run with ground balls, while Ryan closed out the scoring with a two-run double.
The Indians had all nine starters record at least two hits.
Mabrey pitched the first eight innings and garnered the win. He had four strikeouts and three walks.
O’Connor pitched the final inning.
Monona 10
Poynette 6
Monona jumped out to an early three-run lead and held off a late Indian rally.
The Braves opened with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. It could have been worse for the Indians, but they were able to throw out a runner at the plate.
Both teams picked up a run in the second inning. Leiterman scored on a throwing error for Poynette.
They again scored a run each in the fourth stanza. Poynette got an RBI grounder from O’Connor.
After scoring runs in the sixth and seventh frames, Monona pushed three runs across in the eighth inning.
The Indians tried to rally, but could only come up with four runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Leiterman scored the first run in the ninth on a wild pitch, while Mabrey drew a bases-loaded walk for the second run. The third run scored on an error, while Ryan plated the fourth run with a ground ball.
The Indians had the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate when the game ended.
O’Connor pitched the first seven innings and had two walks, while Kyle Bestul had a strikeout and a walk in one inning of relief.
