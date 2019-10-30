The 12th-seeded Portage-Poynette boys soccer team had its season come to an end on Oct. 22 after falling 6-2 to fifth-seeded Baraboo in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
The United finished the season 6-11-1.
The Thunderbirds advanced to the regional final against fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie.
Portage-Poynette was thinking upset after Mitchell Butson scored off an assist by Hunter Collins 14 minutes, 53 seconds into the contest.
However, Baraboo scored four unanswered goals to close out the first half.
The Thunderbirds tied the game on a goal by Ronaldo Lopez six minutes later. They took the lead on a goal by Trace Holder at the 30:10 mark of the first half.
Lopez scored two more goals in the final five minutes of the first half to put Baraboo up 4-1 at halftime.
The Thunderbirds continued to grab momentum in the second half, as Hunter Bielicki scored less than five minutes into play.
Baraboo then closed out its scoring with a goal by Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik at the 66:23 mark.
The United got a late goal from Jack Zander, but it was not enough.
Portage-Poynette goalie Garrett Lynch finished the game with 10 saves, Will Gunnell had four for Baraboo.
The Thunderbirds had their season come to an end one game later. They fell 1-0 to fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie in the regional final. The Eagles will face top-seeded Elkhorn in the sectional semifinal tonight.
