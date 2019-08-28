Coming off the program’s 19th straight winning season, Poynette boys and girls cross country are looking to build on their tradition in 2019.
“Our goals this year remain the same as they have been every season,” Puma coach Kevin Frehner said. “Our performance goal is to have every individual on our team run their best in mid-to-late October, which is our conference and sectional meets. If we can accomplish this, we will take whatever outcomes we get at those meets. Our team/program goal is to provide a great experience for the kids on the team. We want to have the kids build positive memories that they will remember fondly for the rest of their lives. We met these goals last year.”
The Pumas put together another great campaign in the Capitol Conference. The Poynette boys were second to Luther Prep at the conference meet, while the Lady Pumas were fourth.
The Lady Pumas went on to place fourth at the Division 3 Boscobel Sectional, while the boys were fifth.
For the 11th straight year, Poynette had a representative at the WIAA state meet a season ago. The good news is that both, senior Elias Ritzke and junior Katelyn Chadwick, both return. Ritzke and Chadwick also made program history by both winning individual conference titles.
Chadwick is a two-time state qualifier and has twice earned first-team all-conference. She is back to lead the Lady Pumas.
Senior Abbey Marquardt returns to the Lady Pumas after earning all-conference honors for a third time last season. She will serve as captain this season.
Senior Mollie Blochwitz was also named a captain for this season.
Frehner is also expecting big seasons from senior Mikayla Fox, senior Gwen Golueke, senior Emily Lee, junior Megan Reddeman, junior Sydney Tobin and senior Lizzie Schwenn. All are returning letterwinners.
“Our strength this season is our experience and depth,” Frehner said about the Lady Pumas. “As of now, we have 26 girls out for the team with nine returning letterwinners. There are some younger girls that may very well push some returning letterwinners for varsity spots. I think the competition will be good to create improvement. We also have great leadership. Both of our captains from last season return. We did not have a single senior girl out last season, so our current seniors already have the experience necessary to lead a large group.”
Ritzke is back the lead the Puma boys after earning his third varsity letter and qualifying for state for a second time. He is looking to become a four-time first-team all-conference performer.
The Poynette boys return three other all-conference runners, senior Logan Bahr and sophomores Trucker Johnson and Trent Sickenburger. All three earned second-team all-conference.
The list of returning letterwinners also includes sophomore Trent Chadwick, junior Quinn Johnson, sophomore Austin Kruger and sophomore Cash Stewart.
“The boys team also has a lot of experience coming back, but it is pretty young,” Frehner said. “We have eight letterwinners and four all-conference runners returning from our team that took second place in the conference last season. The team has grown a bit this year with 22 boys out for the team. Like the girls, there will be stiff competition for varsity spots, as we did not lose a varsity runner from last season.”
Lake Mills and Watertown Luther Prep are again the favorites in the Capitol Conference on the girls side after finishing first and second, respectively, last season.
“I think we will be in the next group,” Frehner said. “The girls conference was very deep last year and many schools have lot of returning runners.”
Luther Prep is a huge favorite on the boys side.
“They won by a lot last season and have everyone back,” Frehner said. “Like the girls, most teams bring back their varsity teams from last season, so the improvement from last season with the same groups will determine if any of us can push Luther Prep.”
Poynette will host the conference meet at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.
The Pumas will be at the WIAA Division 3 Boscobel Sectional on Oct. 26. The state meet will take place at Ridge Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Nov. 2.
