The Poynette Crush U16 softball team battled triple-digit temperatures and the best teams in the country to win the Panama City Beach Mizuno U16 USFA World Series in Florida last week.
The Crush, which is comprised of players from Poynette, Lodi, DeForest, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, went 9-0 to claim the prestigious title.
Poynette came into the tournament, which ran July 7-13, ranked sixth in the country.
The Crush’s roster includes Payton Gest, Casey Fountain, Kylee Jansen, Mara Millard, Abigail Genz, Payton Kingsland, Zoie Ramberg, Katie Stoltenberg, Melissa Dietz, Macey McIntyre, Mikayla Fox and Karina Guzman, while the coaching staff included Matt Ramberg, Ron Millard and Jason Jones.
The event started with a Mardi Gras-style parade of all of the teams through the famous Pier Park after opening statements by legendary pitcher Jenny Finch.
After going 3-0 in pool play, Poynette kicked off bracket play with a 7-2 victory over the North Florida Legacy.
The Crush shut out Mafia Bennett Indiana 4-0 in the second round of bracket play. They followed it up with a 4-1 win over the Texas Heat.
Poynette earned a spot in the semifinals with a 12-1 win over the Indiana Assault.
In their biggest upset of the tournament, the Crush knocked off the top-ranked team in the country, TSF Herrera Texas, 4-3 in extra innings.
Poynette then earned the World Series title after hammering ninth-ranked North Alabama Fusion 9-1 in the championship game.
