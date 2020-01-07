After being without a director for the last couple months, the Poynette Area Public Library sees a familiar face return to lead.
Jodi Bailey started as the newest library director on Dec. 31 and has been helping lead the library into the new year. She previously worked as a library assistant in Poynette for five years until 2018 and also worked as an IMC assistant at Poynette Elementary.
“I love it, obviously,” Bailey said. “That’s why I wanted to come back. I love the staff here. I think that’s what really makes this an awesome library.”
Bailey has taken over for Lindsey Ganz, who left the Poynette Library in October to take a new director position at the Columbus Public Library. Bailey said she was excited to see the position become available after she made a difficult decision to take a job outside of Poynette.
She’s currently working on completing her director certification courses, thinking about the library’s 2020 strategic plan and beginning to meet with the rest of the community. She said she’s looking forward to traveling and meeting people throughout the library’s reach, such as Arlington and the Town of Leeds.
As Bailey takes the reins, she said she’s looking for feedback from library users to see if there is anything the library can add or improve upon.
“I personally would like to do a patron survey so I can find out if there is anything we can improve on as a staff, as a team,” Bailey said.
She also planned a meeting with the Poynette Chamber of Commerce to see if there can be more collaborative efforts between the local businesses and the programs the library can offer.
“Since it’s a small town, I feel like we have to work together,” Bailey said.
Bailey believes the Poynette Library is a community hub where kids and adults alike can enjoy what the space has to offer and she said she’s hoping to do what is best for all the library’s patrons. Whether it’s finding books, playing euchre or enjoying the monthly craft night, Bailey said the library is a safe place for everyone, and the staff is always happy to help.
“I want to do a great job at making sure everyone feels welcome here and that everyone feels like they can talk to me,” she said.
To reach out to Bailey, email her at jbailey@poynettelibrary.com or call 608-635-7577.
