The Poynette prep wrestling team kicked off the new year with an eighth-place finish at the 18-team Sauk Prairie Invite last Saturday.
The Pumas finished the tournament with 110.5 points.
“The Sauk Prairie invite was a great tournament for our wrestlers to build on for the January tournament series,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “There is always tough competition at Sauk and this season was no exception. The Sauk Prairie invite really helps us calibrate where we are at in the season and where we need to further grow as a team moving forward.”
West Bend East easily claimed the team title with 255 team points, followed in the top five by Sauk Prairie (209), Ithaca-Weston (183.5), Pecatonica-Argyle (183) and Monroe (182).
Poynette sent eight wrestlers to the tournament and had five place in the top eight.
The Pumas were led by sophomore 126-pounder Cash Stewart and freshman 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre. Both came away with individual titles.
“Cash Stewart and Gunnar Hamre really shined at this tournament,” Leu said. “Both wrestlers only gave up one point each during the entire tournament, both of which occurred on the technical fall for Gunnar in the finals and the major decision of 12-1 Cash had in the finals. Both boys have been really wrestling technically sound and patiently.”
Stewart pinned his first two opponents of the tournament and then blanked Seymour’s Ryan Tomazevic 6-0 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Stewart roughed up West Bend East’s Dan Ciriacks 12-1.
Stewart, a returning state qualifier, is an impressive 21-1 on the year.
Hamre continued his impressive freshman season with a dominating run to a title.
After a bye in the first round, Hamre pinned Ithaca-Weston’s Trevor Templen and Pecatoncia-Argyle’s Kristian Orloff.
In the finals, Hamre cruised to a 16-1 technical fall over Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis.
Hamre leads the Pumas with a 22-1 record this season.
Puma 113-pounder Aiden Pinheiro worked his way to fifth place.
“I have been very impressed with the progression that Aiden Pinheiro has shown this year and he continued to wrestle well this weekend,” Leu said. “Aiden has really shown his dominance on his feet and on the mat when riding. Finishing the day 4-1 at Sauk is a great accomplishment.”
After winning three of his first four matches, three by pin, Pinheiro defeated Seymour’s Nasir Orosco 6-2 in the fifth-place match.
Poynette had 106-pounder Isaiah Gauer and 132-pounder James Amacher both finished in eighth place.
Gauer, who recorded two first period falls in his first three matches, was pinned in 2 minutes, 9 seconds by Columbus’ Anthony Genco in the seventh-place match.
Amacher opened the tournament with a 10-6 win over Cambria-Friesland’s Alex Tenfel and pinned Ithaca-Weston’s Max Koch in the third round, but fell 8-6 to Kettle Moraine’s Charlie Weber in the seventh-place match.
Gwen Golueke (120), Owen Bahr (145) and Kyle Attoe (152) also wrestled for Poynette but did not place. Golueke and Bahr both had one win.
The Pumas will take some time off before returning to the mat on Jan. 14. They will host Brodhead and Green Lake-Princeton in a non-conference triple dual at 5 p.m.
After taking part in the Markesan Invite on Jan. 18, Poynette will close out its home schedule with an invite at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24.
