The Poynette prep football team had a tough ending to its non-conference schedule last Friday. Visiting Laconia handed the Pumas their second straight loss, 43-14.
The Pumas went 2-2 during the non-conference portion of their schedule.
Things went well for Poynette early on. It led 7-6 after a quarter of play.
The Pumas grabbed the lead three minutes into the contest after Jackson Elsing tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bault, who added the extra-point kick.
Laconia cut the deficit to one after a 52-yard touchdown run by Jake Davies. The Spartans had an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Everything turned in Laconia’s favor in the second quarter. The Spartans scored four touchdowns to grab a 36-7 halftime lead.
The Spartans opened the second quarter with a 15-yard scoring run by Davies.
Davies then showed off his receiving skills by grabbing a 25-yard touchdown pass from Eli Leonard, who then ran in the two-point conversion
Davies had a 19-yard touchdown run and ran in the two-point conversion midway through the second quarter to increase the lead to 28-7.
Just before the first half came to an end, Davis scored his fifth touchdown of the game. He scored from 5 yards out and then caught the two-point conversion pass from Leonard.
Laconia closed out hits scoring late in the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run by Leonard and extra-point kick from Davies.
Poynette had the only touchdown in the fourth quarter. Noah Stark threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Bault, who added the extra-point kick.
Elsing finished the game 3-for-3 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Stark was 3-of-5 for 45 yards and a touchdown. Bault had two catches for 93 yards and two scores.
Brayden O’Connor led Poynette on the ground with 44 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Colby Savich had a team-high nine tackles for the Pumas, while Jimmy Heath and Daniel Weisensel had six each. Ahren Schoeckert and Austin Falk both finished with five tackles.
Leonard finished the game 3-of-8 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 14 times for 75 yards and a score.
Davies’ big game included 149 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 11 carries. He added two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Pumas will open Capitol North Conference play this Friday. They will host Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
