After winning three of their first four games of the season, the Portage-Poynette boys soccer team has hit a bit of a rough patch. The United have lost their last three games.
Portage-Poynette dropped both of their games last week.
In their Badger North Conference opener on Sept. 10, the United was blasted by host Mount Horeb 8-0.
The Vikings set the tone with six goals in the first half.
Connor Long, Mason Buttner and Sam Severson each had two goals in the first half.
Gabriel Guenther and Long added goals in the second half to put the game away.
Portage-Poynette also failed to score in their Badger Conference crossover game at Fort Atkinson on Sept. 13. The Blackhawks prevailed 2-0.
No scoring information was available on the game.
Portage-Poynette will play a non-conference game at Lodi at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. On Saturday, they will compete in the Berlin Invite at 9 a.m.
