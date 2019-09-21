We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than 75 years. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Behling, a 2017 Poynette High School graduate and native of Poynette, builds and fights around the world as a member of the naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Behling is serving as a Navy equipment operator, who is responsible for performing tasks involving operation of automotive, materials handling, and construction equipment.
Behling credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Poynette.
“I've learned to self evaluate and evaluate often so that you can continually improve your habits to become successful,” Behling said.
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination. These are the kinds of people serving at Gulfport, the home of the Atlantic Fleet Seabees. These are the people who provide support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
The jobs of many of today’s Seabees remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum.
For more than 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world. They aid following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Behling is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Behling is most proud of advancing to the rank of petty officer third class.
“I listened to my superiors and continually pushed forward to learn things and grow both as a sailor and a person,” Behling said.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Behling, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Behling is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“My grandpa was in the Army but I've known since I was little that I wanted to join the Navy,” Behling said.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Behling and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
"Serving in the Navy is an accomplishment that I wanted to do myself,” Behling added. “It makes my family proud and sets me up for success in my future.”
