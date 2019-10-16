The Poynette had a great showing at the Albany Invite last Saturday in its final preparations for the Capitol Conference Meet.
Both Puma squads finished in the top three.
“We had a really good meet, which will hopefully be a good jumpstart to our championship meets coming up,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said.
The Lady Pumas just missed out on a title. They finished second behind Stateline Homeschool (70) with 74 points.
“We were able to beat the ninth ranked team in the state in Albany on their own course,” Frehner said. “This was the first meet in a few weeks where we had our entire team together. It was great to see them compete. Another key for them is that we can run better”
Katelyn Chadwick came away with the individual title for the Lady Pumas. She had a winning time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds.
“Kate showed some signs of a hard week of training on a hilly course, but was able to hang with the lead group and outkick some people at the end,” Frehner said.
Gwen Golueke (22:08) helped the cause by placing 12th, while Abbey Marquardt (22:14) was 15th.
“Gwen Golueke continued her improvement with possibly her best race to date,” Frehner said. “She ran with great confidence by putting herself up with girls she had not raced with earlier in the year. Abbey Marquardt ran her first race in a few weeks after dealing with an injury and was still able to medal. She was chosen for Feet of the Meet. Both of these girls are veterans and have a history of racing well in October, so great things are ahead.”
The Lady Pumas’ team score was rounded out by Felicia Ritzke (30th, 23:19) and Megan Reddeman (33rd, 23:30), while Lizzie Schwenn (44th, 24:08) and Emily Lee (50th, 25:01) also competed in the race.
The Poynette girls also finished second in the junior varsity race, thanks to the efforts of Mikayla Fox (fifth, 24:40), Mollie Blochwitz (eighth, 25:07), Emma McGlynn (12th, 25:30), Hazel Ruckle (13th, 25:36) and Morgan Dzibinski (25th, 26:36).
The Poynette boys finished with 65 points to place third behind Stateline Homeschool (59) and Iowa Grant (62).
Elias Ritzke led the way for the Pumas with a second-place finish. He had a time of 17:10.
“Elias Ritzke ran in the second group for the first mile and then tried to move up to the leaders in the second half,” Frehner said. “He did make it there, but the hills in the last mile caught up to him.”
Poynette also had Tucker Johnson (10th, 18:20) and Trent Sickenburger (15th, 18:48) in the top 20.
“Tucker Johnson ran another very good race,” Frehner said. “He races much older and wiser than his age. He just continues to pass people that get out too hard over the second and third miles. Carter Hansen ran a very determined and motivated race after a disappointing one last week. He was chosen for Feet of the Meet. We were missing our normal 5th runner, but Carter stepped up and raced where he normally does.”
Trent Chadwick (24th, 19:13) and Carter Hansen (26th, 19:14) were the final two scoring runners for the Pumas, while Logan Bahr (31st, 19:30) and Cash Stewart (34th, 19:31) also ran in the race.
The Poynette boys claimed the title in the junior varsity race. Scoring for the Pumas were Adam Hehl (third, 19:50), Isaiah Gauer (ninth, 20:32), Quinn Johnson (11th, 20:38), Lucas Prince (12th, 20:40) and Garret Johnson (14th, 20:58).
Poynette will host the Capitol Conference Meet this Saturday at 10 a.m.
“This is the first time I have hosted the conference meet, so it is at least 24 years since we hosted it,” Frehner said.
