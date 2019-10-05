The Poynette prep football team came up short in a late drive against visiting Watertown Luther Prep on Friday and dropped a 26-21 Capitol North Conference decision.
The loss on Homecoming ended the Pumas’ playoffs hopes. They are 0-3 in the Capitol North with two games remaining.
With its fifth straight loss, Poynette fell to 2-5 overall.
The Phoenix struck first on Friday. They scored on their opening drive of the game. Levi Clark had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Poynette took its first lead of the game later in the first quarter. They went up 7-6 after quarterback Noah Stark threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Austin Gray.
Luther Prep took the lead back on the first play of the second quarter. The Phoenix pulled ahead 12-7 after a 17-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Shevey to Nathan de Galley.
The Pumas responded with an impressive 71-yard touchdown pass from Stark to Brayden O’Connor to take a 14-12 lead.
The Phoenix regained the lead for good with 42 seconds remaining in the first half. Paul Frick put them up 20-14 after he caught a 22-yard scoring strike from Shevey.
Luther Prep went up 25-14 on the opening drive of the second half after a 1-yard scoring plunge by Matthew Hillmer.
Poynette jumped back in the game midway through the fourth quarter after Jake Buss caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stark.
After Luther Prep went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Poynette got the ball back one last time.
The Pumas were driving before an illegal block call on first-and-10 from the Phoenix 41-yard line stalled the drive.
Luther Prep then ran out the clock.
For more on the game check back online and in next week’s Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.