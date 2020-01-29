The Poynette cross country program recently had junior Katelyn Chadwick and senior Elias Ritzke recognized for an outstanding fall both in the classroom and on the course. Both earned academic all-state.
In order to earn academic all-state individually, a runner must have qualified for the WIAA state meet as an individual and maintained a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.
Ritzke finished 13th at the state meet. It is the second-best state finish in school history. He is one of five Puma boys to earn academic all-state, but the first to do it three times.
Chadwick had the highest state finish in Lady Puma history after placing third last fall. She is just one of our Poynette girls to earn academic all-state, but the only one to do it three times.
Chadwick was also named the District 6 Runner of the Year by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association.
The award is voted on by the coaches of District 6, which consists of 73 schools from all divisions, including one school with over 2,000 students. Katelyn is the only runner in Poynette Cross Country history to earn the award.
The Poynette cross country program has had a team or individual earn academic all-state in 16 of the past 18 years.
The Pumas have had a team or individual compete at state 19 of the last 20 years.
