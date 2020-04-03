The Poynette Village Board voted unanimously to not special assess the Park Street extension project, which is currently under construction.
The decision was made at a special board meeting on March 31.
Moving forward, the village attorney, village engineer and Village Administrator Martin Shanks will review what legal route the village has toward modifying certain items of the project, if needed.
The extension of Park Street will be near the location of the new elementary school. Park Street will be extended to the north, now running to the north of West North Street.
It’s all part of the agreement the village has with Hickory Woods Development Company, Inc., which was drawn up in late 2005. The West Ridge Plat development will eventually be to the west of the current extension project.
In other news, the board also approved the Declaration of Emergency for the village.
The final agenda item was regarding the Spring Clean Up Day.
As per recommendation from Shanks, the board agreed to reschedule the Spring Clean Up Day. The state canceled the Drug Take Back portion of the event and scheduled a tentative Fall Drug Take Back Day for Saturday, October 24.
Shanks wrote in a memo to board members that Poynette’s event be reschedule to correspond with the state event. It was the best plan of action to take, much better than canceling the event all-together.
“As a government entity, we should serve as an example to the public in demonstrating the importance of social distancing during this time and avoid contact with individuals and items they’ve brought for disposal,” Shanks wrote.
