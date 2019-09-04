For the first time since 2012, the Portage-Poynette boys soccer team opened a season with a pair of wins last week.
The United kicked off the season on Aug. 27 with a 6-1 Badger Conference crossover victory over visiting Monroe.
In their first road game of the season, the United edged host Burlington 2-1 on Aug. 29.
The United are off until this Saturday, when they take part in the Berlin Invite at 9 a.m.
United 6
Monroe 1
Portage-Poynette win its season opener for the first time since 2014 after exploding for six goals in the second half against Monroe.
The Cheesemakers had the lead at halftime after getting a goal from Aaron Ziolkowski in the first half.
The United tied the game less than six minutes into the second half with a goal by Gabe Tobin. Dacota Potter had the assist.
Portage-Poynette then got back-to-back goals by Hunter Collins to go up 3-1. His first goal came at the 58-minute mark, while the second came at 61:23 off an assist by John Willis.
Jack Zander had an unassisted goal at the 67:57 mark.
The United went up 5-1 with a goal by Ty Roghers, thanks to an assist by Jacob Zajicek.
Zajicek also assisted on the final goal of the game when Willis scored at the 78:27 mark.
United goalie Garrett Lynch had nine saves.
United 2
Burlington 1
The second game of the season was much tighter, as the United had to hold off a good Burlington team.
The game was scoreless until Potter gave Portage-Poynette the lead 35:34 into play.
Burlington tied the game a minute later with a goal by Kolton Krueger.
The game would not stay tied for long, as Collins scored the eventual game winner with just over two minutes to play in the first half.
Lynch finished the game with six saves.
