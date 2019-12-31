The Poynette girls basketball team has hit a rough patch for the first time this season after dropping a pair of games at Just A Game Field House in Wisconsin Dells last weekend.
In the first game last Friday, the Pumas fell 51-37 to Waukesha West.
In a closer battle on Saturday, Poynette dropped a 47-43 heartbreaker to Crandon.
The Lady Pumas have dropped three straight games and in the process, have fallen below .500, 3-5, for the first time this season.
The Pumas will try to break out of their funk on Jan. 6 when they play a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game in Randolph.
The Lady Pumas will kick off Capitol North Conference play on Jan. 9 in Lodi. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.
Waukesha West 51
Poynette 37
The Pumas suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after falling to Waukesha West.
The first half of the game was very competitive. Waukesha West held a slim 22-19 halftime lead.
The Wolverines dominated the second half and used a 29-18 outburst to put away the game.
Poynette did not have a player score in double figures.
Megan Reddeman led the Pumas with nine points, while Katelyn Chadwick finished with eight. Grace Berner contributed seven points, while Jalynn Morter added six.
Morgan Thierfelder led the charge for Waukesha West with 13 points, while teammate Caden Krohn came away with 12.
Crandon 47
Poynette 43
Saturday’s game would go into overtime, where Crandon outscored the Pumas 6-2.
Poynette had momentum in the first half and grabbed a 22-16 halftime lead.
Crandon turned things around in the second half and forced overtime after outscoring the Lady Pumas 25-19.
Reddeman poured in 16 points to lead the Pumas, while Jessica Bruchs added 10. Molly Anderson helped the cause with seven points.
Lynzee McGeshick paced Crandon with 11 points.
