The Poynette Curling Club recently announced its sign-up for the fall curling season.
The league will run for eight weeks from Sept. 2 to Oct. 25.
Available leagues include Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays (open format, 4 vs. 4), a Tuesday 5-&-Under League (open format, 4 vs. 4) and a Friday League (open format, 2 vs. 2, 6 end games, 8 rocks thrown per team, per end). Draw times are 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Those interested can sign up as a team or individually by Aug. 20.
The leagues cost $150 for one night, $175 for two nights or $200 for three nights. Payments must be made by Friday, Sept. 13. A $10 per week penalty will be added to late payments.
Submit registrations and inquiries to poynettecurling@gmail.com.
