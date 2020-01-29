The Poynette boys basketball team broke into the Capitol North Conference win column for the first time last Friday. The Pumas captured a 55-46 victory over host Watertown Luther Prep.
“We showed great effort throughout the contest, especially on the defensive end,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “We are starting to trust ourselves and teammates more on the defensive end and it shows. The groups work ethic toward being a better defensive team is showing.”
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Poynette. The Pumas improved to 5-8 overall and 1-2 in the Capitol North.
The Pumas had a great start to the game. They raced out to a 14-6 lead.
Nik Feller had three three-pointers in the first half to help Poynette take a 28-21 halftime lead.
“Nik Feller was on fire in the first half helping us go into the locker room with a lead,” Odegaard said.
A three-point play by Feller and three-pointer by Kelby Petersen early in the second half helped the Pumas take a 34-23 lead.
Petersen later scored five straight to increase the lead to 39-25 with 14 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Luther Prep jumped back in the game with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to eight with three minutes left. The Phoenix would get no closer.
Poynette outscored Luther Prep 27-25 in the second half.
Feller finished with a game-high 25 points, while Jake Buss added 10. Petersen came away with eight points.
Petersen and Feller both finished with nine rebounds. Buss had four rebounds and five blocks.
Connor Petersen led the Pumas with four assists, while Feller and Brayden O’Connor both had three steals.
Nate DeGalley and Tom Balge led the Phoenix with 10 points apiece.
Columbus 59
Poynette 50
Before knocking off Luther Prep, Poynette fell to 0-2 in the Capitol North after dropping a 59-50 decision to visiting Columbus on Jan. 21.
The first half was the difference in the game, as the Cardinals dominated play on both ends of the court.
Columbus held a comfortable 33-18 lead at halftime.
The Pumas rallied in the second half, but were unable to overcome the large first-half deficit. They outscored the Cardinals 32-16 in the final 18 minutes.
Kelby Petersen paced Poynette with 17 points, while Feller chipped in 15. O’Connor (11) also scored in double figures.
Columbus’ Ben Elmer led all scorers with 25 points, while teammate Alex Campbell added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.