The Poynette prep volleyball team is still searching for its first Capitol North Conference win of the season after falling 3-0 to visiting Lake Mills on Sept. 10.
The loss dropped the Pumas to 0-4 in conference play. They are 7-9 overall.
Lake Mills is tied with Lodi for second place in the Capitol North with a 3-1 mark. Lakeside Lutheran leads the conference with a 4-0 record.
The Lady Pumas had a tough start to the night, as the L-Cats sprinted out to an 8-0 lead in the first game.
The Pumas did fight their way back into the game. The cut the deficit to 15-11.
However, Lake Mills scored the final 10 points of Game 1 to prevail 25-11.
The Lady L-Cats also had a hot start to Game 2. They raced out to a 9-1 lead.
Poynette struggled to keep the second game close. Lake Mills pulled away for a 25-10 win.
The Lady Pumas were very competitive in Game 3, but fell 25-23.
Casey Fountain had a big night for the Pumas. She led the team in kills (six), service aces (four) and digs (seven).
Molly Anderson came away with four kills for Poynette, while Jessica Bruchs contributed a team-high five assists. Shelby Reeder had three aces.
Lake Mills had Grace Schopf and Katie Borchert combine for 12 kills, while Sydney Lewellin registered 16 assists.
Tatum Riggleman paced the L-Cats on defense with 18 digs.
The Lady Pumas are now off until Sept. 24, when they will host conference rival Columbus at 6:45 p.m.
